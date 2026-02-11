Sawant to table full budget on first day of 14-day session on March 6

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the annual budget for the financial year 2026-27 on March 6, the first day of the 14-day session of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The announcement was made by Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar on Tuesday while addressing the media in his chamber at Porvorim.

Gaonkar said the session will commence on March 6 and conclude on March 27.

A general discussion on the budget will be held for three days, after which ministers will present and discuss demands for grants for the remaining days of the session. He said that being the largest session of the Assembly, members will get adequate time to raise issues concerning their constituencies as well as matters related to the state.

Gaonkar reiterated that members should use the time allotted to them judiciously by raising specific issues and seeking answers from the government.

It is learnt that the government will pass a full-fledged budget during the session and also take a vote on account for the financial year 2026-27.

Considering that elections to the Goa Legislative Assembly may be announced by the Election Commission of India any time after December this year, the session is expected to be the longest of the current tenure.

Opposition to seek extension of session

Panaji: Expressing concern over what they termed the “shortened” 13th Assembly Session, Opposition MLAs have decided to write to Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar and Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, urging them to extend the sittings of the House.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Assembly Complex in Porvorim, which was attended by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, GFP Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, Congress MLAs Carlos Ferreira (Aldona) and Altone D’Costa (Quepem), RGP St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar, and AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party congratulated the people of Chimbel for their sustained 44-day agitation, which resulted in the government shifting the proposed Unity Mall project from a wetland area.