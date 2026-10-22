Using Andhra model, ICAR plans mud crab farming in khazan lands

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji

The ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-CCARI) at Old Goa plans to develop mud crab farming methods suited to Goa, drawing on a successful model from Andhra Pradesh, institute scientist Trivesh Mayekar said.

The project will examine ways to improve crab survival rates, ensure a reliable supply of juvenile crabs, and identify suitable farming practices for khazan lands and other coastal areas. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on crabs brought from other states and ease pressure on local wild stocks.

“ICAR-CCARI plans to prepare a Goa-specific package of farming practices covering pond, pen, and box culture systems. These will include horizontal and vertical methods suited to khazan lands, estuarine banks, and mangrove fringes,” said Mayekar, who led a team to study the mud crab farming model at Koduru Mandal in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.

Nearly 500 small farmers across nine coastal villages practice pond-based crab farming over roughly 3,000 acres in Andhra Pradesh, he noted.

The ICAR-CCARI team interacted with farmers, seed suppliers, and collection agents to understand existing practices, costs, and challenges that could help shape a tailored model for Goa.

The institute will set up demonstration units at its Ela farm and on farmers’ fields to test and showcase these methods. Beneficiaries of the state’s financial assistance scheme—particularly women’s self-help groups, fisher families, and rural youth—will receive hands-on training.

Additionally, ICAR-CCARI plans to assist farmers in forming collectives for bulk seed procurement and joint marketing, connecting them directly with hotels, restaurants, and the tourism sector, where demand for large live crabs remains high.

The Andhra Pradesh model recorded a net return of Rs 67,960 per acre per crop, based on a harvest of 160 kg. However, Mayekar noted that local conditions and farming practices in Goa will need to be evaluated to determine realistic local returns.

The proposed initiative is expected to open up new livelihood opportunities for coastal communities while encouraging the productive, sustainable use of underutilised lands.