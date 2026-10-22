Centre sanctions Rs 169 cr for 3 road projects in Margao

NT Reporter

Margao

Public Works Department Minister Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said the Centre had sanctioned three road projects worth a total of Rs 169.36 crore to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in Margao.

“I had placed three important road construction proposals before Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during my last visit. He has sanctioned all three projects, along with other road works,” Kamat said.

The first project, costing Rs 21.86 crore, involves constructing a service road and improving the Khareband junction, including road safety measures, along a 650-metre stretch.

“We had no connecting road to enter the western bypass from this side and had to go to the fish market area to access it. Following a field survey, we proposed a road from the Vidya Vikas Academy area to the western bypass,” Kamat said.

He said the letter of acceptance had been issued, the bank guarantee secured and the NOC obtained from the comunidade.

The second project involves a one-time improvement of the bypassed stretch of NH-66 through Margao, for which

Rs 47.5 crore has been sanctioned. Kamat said the road from Rajiv Motors to Navelim church had been proposed for de-notification.

A letter of acceptance had been issued to Chowdhary Construction, he said.

The third project is a railway overbridge at Comba, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, which Kamat said would help ease traffic congestion in Margao. “Technical sanction has been accorded, and the file will soon be cleared,” he said.