Murder at Mashem chicken centre sparks protest by locals

NT Reporter

Canacona

A 37-year-old man, Sanjay Naik, was allegedly murdered with a sharp weapon at a chicken centre in Mashem, Loliem, on Wednesday evening, triggering protests by hundreds of locals who demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed on the premises.

The crowd also refused to allow the Canacona police to conduct the panchanama.

Owner of the chicken centre Shekhar Naik said that he had been lodging complaints at the Canacona police station for the past three years, alleging that the accused had been threatening him and his staff. He said that the police had not taken concrete action despite several complaints, and that one of his staff members had now died.

The owner also said that he had regularly submitted complaints along with CCTV footage showing the alleged harassment of him and his staff by the accused, who lives in a house close to the chicken centre.

As the crowd grew, police personnel remained inside the accused’s house, while a larger police contingent attempted to pacify the gathering and persuade the locals not to take the law into their own hands.

A car parked outside the accused’s house was also allegedly damaged by members of the crowd.