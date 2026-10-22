Goan transplant recipient strikes gold at HK event

Naresh S

Panaji

Nearly 11 years after an emergency liver transplant saved his life, Goan athlete Umesh N Dhavalikar won four gold medals and a silver at the 6th Hong Kong Transplant and Dialysis Games, held from October 16 to 19. He won gold in the 100m, 200m, 3km race walk and ball throw, besides securing silver in ball throw.

Dhavalikar was admitted to Healthway Hospital in 2015 after developing rapidly progressing Hepatitis A. As his liver deteriorated, doctors shifted him to BGS Global Super Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru.

“After advanced liver investigations, the team of doctors at Bengaluru advised emergency liver transplant as the only option to save my life, limited to the next four-five days,” he recalled.

His wife and both sisters volunteered to donate. His elder sister, Sangeeta Nayak cleared the medical fitness tests and donated a portion of her liver. The transplant was performed by Dr Sonal Asthana and his team at BGS Global Hospital.

Dhavalikar spent four months in isolation and took around seven to eight months to return to normal life.

“Time-bound medication and regular blood and other investigations for monitoring the health of the liver are very, very important,” he reckoned, adding that immunosuppressant medication remains a lifelong requirement.

He began walking during the first week after surgery, gradually increasing the distance to 4km daily within six months. Having participated in 10km runs before the transplant, he resumed jogging after six months and running by the eighth

month.

“I realised

After another major surgery in May 2016, Dhavalikar continued running and completed his first 10km run in March 2018. He subsequently took up cycling, completing his first 100km cycling rally in 2021.

He began participating in transplant games in 2023, winning five international medals and 10 medals at national transplant games. In August 2025, he represented India as captain at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany.

In 2023, he was diagnosed with osteoporosis, or low bone density, which he attributes to medication side effects. He manages the condition through medication, strength training and support from a trainer and physiotherapist.

At the Hong Kong Games, the 3km race walk proved particularly challenging in the heat.

“Initially I thought I may not be able to complete, but ‘never-give-up’ nature helped me cross the line, that too with a gold medal,” he said.

Dhavalikar urged transplant recipients to pursue their ambitions and encouraged people to pledge their organs.

“One can continue to live in the form of someone else even after completing his or her own duties on this planet. This would be the ultimate gift of life,” he said.