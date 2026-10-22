Rat bite suffered by GMC patient is human rights violation: Panel

NT Reporter

Panaji

Holding that a rat bite suffered by a patient at Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim, amounted to a serious human rights violation, the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has recommended sweeping measures to improve hospital sanitation, strengthen rodent control and prevent waste accumulation in wards.

The commission, in its inquiry report dated October 21, observed that the incident exposed negligence on the part of the authorities in taking adequate preventive measures to protect patients.

The complaint was filed by Yuvraj Mandrekar of Chorao on August 31 following an incident on August 29, when a rat bit a patient on the leg while he was sleeping in Ward III.

This caused severe bleeding.

During the hearing, the respondents’ advocate Harsha Naik submitted that prompt action had been taken after the incident and preventive measures against rodents, insects and other pests had been initiated.

The hospital authorities maintained that windows had been covered with acrylic sheets and protective netting provided. They also said eco-clean systems and solutions had been engaged for pest-control activities since 2017.

However, the panel, after considering the complaint, the respondents’ reply and the arguments advanced, held that the incident highlighted a serious human rights violation arising from inadequate preventive measures.

The GHRC has recommended that the hospital administration ensure continuous sanitation and hygiene in wards; introduce night-time rodent treatment; seal rodent entry and exit points; and conduct surprise inspections to check compliance with infection control, hygiene and waste-management practices.

It has also recommended that the Corporation of the City of Panaji collect general solid waste from hospital wards at least twice daily, instead of once in the morning, and that larger dustbins be provided to accommodate food waste.

Further, heads of departments, unit heads and ward in-charges should conduct regular rounds and report deficiencies to senior authorities. The biomedical waste disposal committee was asked to display waste-management posters and handwashing stickers in Konkani, Marathi, Hindi and English to promote the correct segregation of biomedical waste and general solid waste, thereby ensuring better compliance with waste management protocols.

Multitasking staff should be deployed in OPDs, wards and departments to promote proper segregation of waste into colour-coded bags, the panel said.

The respondents have been directed to submit comments, including action taken or proposed, by December 22, 2026.