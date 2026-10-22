Six school teachers booked over alleged assault on student, mother

NT Reporter

Pernem

The Mandrem Police have registered an offence against six teachers of a private higher secondary school in Arambol in Pernem taluka following allegations that a 14-year-old student was assaulted over a notebook and his mother was wrongfully confined and assaulted on the school premises.

The police said the incidents occurred between April 7, 2026 to October 19, 2026, between 1 pm and 1:45 pm.

According to the complaint lodged by the mother on October 20, the episode unfolded when teacher Pooja Bhankar allegedly slapped the boy for bringing a short notebook to class instead of a long notebook, causing him injuries.

The student’s mother, a resident of Tuem in Pernem taluka, subsequently raised concerns about the teacher’s alleged conduct in the school’s WhatsApp group. She was later called for a meeting on the school premises.

According to the complaint, the mother was allegedly confined in the school’s control room upon reaching the premises. She named six teachers — Pooja Bhankar, Prasad Shetgaonkar, Madhavi Kumhar, Sonali Subhaji, Ankita and Sahil.

Parab alleged that they acted with a common intention and that the door was latched from both sides, preventing her from leaving.

During the alleged confinement, teacher Madhavi Kumhar allegedly assaulted Parab and verbally abused her, the complaint maintained.

Following Parab’s written complaint, the police registered an offence against the six teachers under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 131, 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The sections deal with voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, assault or use of criminal force, intentional insult, and acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

The police have also invoked Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003, in connection with the allegations involving the minor.

Further investigation is in progress.