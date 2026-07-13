England, Argentina on collision course

* Alvarez strikes late as Argentina outlast Swiss resistance in extra time

* Bellingham double downs Norway, ends Haaland threat and sends England through

* Twenty-four years later, just ninety minutes separate giants from the final

Alvarez-time again

He sparks Argentina’s 3-1 win over Switzerland

Argentina needed extra time to overcome a stubborn Switzerland side, eventually securing a 3-1 victory to book a World Cup semi-final clash with England.

Alexis Mac Allister headed Lionel Messi’s corner home in the 10th minute to give Argentina an early lead, but Dan Ndoye levelled for Switzerland midway through the second half. The Swiss challenge suffered a major setback when Breel Embolo was sent off for a second yellow card after a VAR-reviewed simulation.

Despite playing with 10 men, Switzerland held firm and pushed the match into extra time.

Jude’s the difference

His winner caps another comeback England

England came from behind to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time and secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Norway struck first in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup’s attempted cross drifted beyond Jordan Pickford and into the net. England responded just before half-time through Jude Bellingham, who found the bottom corner after breaking free inside the box.

The second saw Norway’s goal ruled out after a VAR review. With the match heading towards penalties, Bellingham netted the winner, reacting quickest after goalkeeper Nyland spilled Morgan Rogers’ long-range effort.