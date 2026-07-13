Sinner seals back-to-back glory

He outplays Alexander Zverev to claim his second straight Wimbledon title

London: Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 and successfully defend his Wimbledon men’s singles title, becoming only the 10th man in the professional era to retain the crown while claiming his fifth Grand Slam title, on Sunday.

The victory also extended Sinner’s dominance over the German to 10 successive wins and further strengthened his credentials as one of the leading players of his generation as he continues to chase Carlos Alcaraz’s tally of seven Grand Slam titles.

The final began at a high tempo, with both players holding serve through the opening 12 games in a contest marked by clean ball-striking. Zverev found another gear in the tiebreak, producing a powerful forehand winner to edge the opening set before celebrating with a roar.

Sinner responded impressively in the second set. While the quality of shot-making remained high, Zverev began showing signs of frustration late in the set as the Italian took charge of the tiebreak to restore parity at one set each.

The turning point came midway through the third set after more than two-and-a-half hours of play. Zverev created his first break point of the match but slipped while chasing a Sinner drop shot and fell awkwardly, rolling onto his back while clutching his right knee. The second seed recovered and continued, but the incident appeared to shift the momentum.

Sinner seized the opportunity immediately, breaking serve in the following game to move 5-3 ahead. A frustrated Zverev slammed his racket onto the court as the Italian closed out the set to move within one set of retaining the title.

The defending champion broke again for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Zverev’s level briefly dipped. Sinner remained composed in the closing games to complete the four-set victory before collapsing onto the Centre Court grass in celebration after successfully defending the Wimbledon title.