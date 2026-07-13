Dempo Goa Challengers win

Syndrela Das dazzles as they edge past Ahmedabad APL Pipers 8-7

Panaji: Sixteen-year-old Syndrela Das produced the standout performance of the day as two-time champions Dempo Goa Challengers edged Ahmedabad APL Pipers 8-7 to register their second successive win in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The teenager upset World No. 52 Manika Batra in straight games, with her 3-0 victory proving decisive as Dempo survived a spirited Ahmedabad comeback.

Spain’s Alvaro Robles gave Dempo the perfect start with a straight-games win over Adrien Rassenfosse before Syndrela blanked Manika 11-10, 11-9, 11-9 to hand Goa a commanding 6-0 lead after the opening two matches.

Ahmedabad fought back through Payas Jain and Sofia Polcanova, who swept the mixed doubles 3-0. Abhinandh P.B. then defeated Payas Jain 2-1 to secure the tie for Dempo despite dropping the final game. In the closing contest, Polcanova defeated reigning MVP Bernadette Szocs in straight games, but Goa’s early dominance proved enough to clinch an 8-7 victory.

Syndrela was named Indian Player of the Tie and Match IQ Player of the Tie for her impressive victory, while Robles claimed the Shot of the Tie award. Polcanova was adjudged Foreign Player of the Tie.

Dempo Goa Challengers will next face HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades on Monday.

Earlier, PBG Pune Jaguars registered their first win of the season, defeating UP Prometheans 9-6.