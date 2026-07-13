Goa finish second

They go down to Kerala by 83 runs in final

Panaji: Goa finished runners-up in the U19 Multi-Day Siechem Trophy after suffering an 83-run defeat to Kerala in the final of the tournament at Puducherry.

Kerala were bowled out for 302 in 83.4 overs, with Arjun Hari top-scoring with 130 and Jaydev Nair contributing 36. Afrid was Goa’s most successful bowler with figures of 4 for 31, while Om Khandolkar claimed three wickets and Mihir Kudalkar took two.

In reply, Goa were dismissed for 219 in 70.5 overs despite Aditya Kota’s fighting 107 off 163 balls, which included 10 fours and a six. Mihir Kudalkar added 37, but the remaining batters failed to build meaningful partnerships. Thomas Mathew starred with the ball for Kerala, returning figures of 5 for 54.