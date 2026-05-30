Vice President to attend Goa’s 40th Statehood Day celebration today

NT Reporter

Panaji

Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan will attend the 40th Statehood Day celebration on Saturday.

A state-level function will be held at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Kala Academy, Panaji, beginning at 9.30 am, during which four decades of Goa’s journey from a Union Territory to a state will be commemorated, highlighting its achievements, cultural identity and developmental milestones.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also be present along with other dignitaries.

A major highlight of the programme will be the inauguration of the Padma Vibhushan Mario Miranda exhibition and the release of a commemorative stamp and special cover marking the birth centenary year of the Goan cartoonist.

The government will also launch a coffee table book ‘Goa: Engineering the Next Era’, showcasing the state’s development and infrastructure growth.

The programme will feature a special presentation tracing Goa’s transformation from a Union Territory to statehood and its progress over the last 40 years. The government will also honour iconic Goan brands, Swayampurna villages and Swayampurna mitras for their contribution towards self-reliant and community-driven development.

Several public welfare initiatives will also be launched during the event. Appointment letters will be distributed to newly selected police sub-inspectors, while enhanced assistance under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) will also be announced.

The function will further include the felicitation of beneficiaries under the Gopal Ratna Award Scheme in recognition of excellence in dairy farming and milk production.