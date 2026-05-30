‘Goa likely to benefit from Supreme Court judgment on casino GST’

NT Reporter

New Delhi

The Supreme Court’s ruling upholding GST on casinos is expected to have major implications for Goa, where offshore and onshore casinos form a significant part of the tourism and gaming industry.

Sources said that Goa is likely to benefit by this judgment and get more revenue as casinos had paid on GGR (gross gaming revenue) method adopted by them which is rejected by the apex court.

In its May 27 judgment, the Supreme Court rejected the argument of casino operators that GST should be paid only on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) — the amount retained by casinos after paying out winnings to players. Instead, the Court held that GST applies to the full amount staked by players for participation in gambling activities.

The Court said betting and gambling become

taxable the moment money is staked on an uncertain outcome. It ruled that GST is a tax on “supply” and

not on the profits earned by casinos.

This means casinos in Goa may face substantially higher GST liabilities, as taxation will now be linked to the total amount paid by players for chips, tokens or participation in gaming, rather than only on the casino’s net earnings.

The judgment also strengthens the government’s position in several pending tax disputes involving casinos operating in Goa. The Court upheld the constitutional validity of GST provisions relating to betting and gambling and rejected challenges mounted by casino operators.

Importantly for Goa, the Court upheld Rule 31C of the CGST Rules, introduced in 2023, which specifically deals with valuation of casino transactions. The Court ruled that Rule 31C is “clarificatory” and retrospective in nature, meaning it can apply to past tax periods as well.

Under Rule 31C, taxable value is linked to the total amount paid by players to purchase chips, coins, tokens or similar instruments used for gaming. The Court said this provides a more workable system for casinos, where chips continuously circulate across tables and rounds.

At the same time, the Supreme Court directed that actual tax computations and pending GST demands against casinos must now be reconsidered by adjudicating authorities in line with Rule 31C.

This could affect several show-cause notices and tax proceedings involving Goa casinos that have been pending for years.

The Court also held that casino operators cannot avoid GST by arguing that chips are merely instruments for play. It said the taxable event occurs when a player stakes money through chips or tokens on an uncertain outcome.

The ruling is expected

to provide greater legal clarity to the gaming sector

but could also increase financial pressure on casino operators due to the wider tax base now approved by the Court.

Besides casinos, the judgment also covers online gaming and fantasy sports platforms, holding that such activities involving stakes on uncertain outcomes amount to betting and gambling under the GST framework.