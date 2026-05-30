3,000 Mhaje Ghar orders by June 10, says Sawant

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that around 3,000 clear orders under the Mhaje Ghar Scheme would be distributed across North Goa and South Goa by June 10.

He said that the scheme will be implemented through panchayats so as to make the process more accessible and help people obtain their Sanads at the local level.

The Chief Minster was addressing the media after a crucial ground assessment meeting in the city with the Bharatiya Janata Party allies including Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislators and

Independent MLAs.

Union Minister Shripad Naik, Power Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and state BJP president Damu Naik were also present at the briefing.

Significantly, the meeting was held a day after the Chief Minister returned from the national capital where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other ministers and discussed about Goa matters.

Sources said that Sawant discussed with Shah about preparation for the next assembly election, filling of one berth in his cabinet, recruitments in the government departments, etc.

The Chief Minister also announced that 10 lakh saplings would be planted along national and state highways under the Green Corridor initiative, during the monsoon from June 5 to September 5. The drive is aimed at strengthening green cover along major transport corridors across Goa.

Speaking further, Sawant said that the government has implemented austerity measures in view of the ongoing West Asia conflict. “The government is issuing circulars from time to time and has also halted official foreign tours as part of the precautionary and cost-control measures,” he said.

State BJP president Damu Naik said that the meeting reviewed developmental works in various constituencies around the state and set a deadline for their completion, so that they are complete before the forthcoming assembly polls.

The meeting also discussed various future activities related to 12-year-rule of the Modi government, the Mann ki Baat programme and other organisational initiatives.

Meanwhile, most of the MLAs participating in the meeting opposed recruitment of government staff through the Staff Selection Commission. Some of these legislators stated that there could be adverse effect on their election prospects in the event of their failure to provide government jobs to the voters.

Legislator Rajesh Faldessai opposed Section 39A of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act.