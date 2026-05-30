SUV crashes into two-wheeler in Siolim, kills rider on the spot

NT Reporter

Siolim

A 32-year-old youth was killed on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding was allegedly hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Siolim early Friday morning, leaving a minor pillion rider critically injured.

According to Anjuna police, the crash occurred at Fernandes Wado at around 6.17 am. The deceased has been identified as Sanket Suryakant Dabholkar from Dando, Siolim. His 12-year-old cousin Nischal Morajkar, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested the SUV driver, Yadu Krishnan, who is a resident of Siolim and a native of Kerala. Locals alleged that the SUV was illegally rented out to the driver. Sources claimed that the accused works

as a chef and that the SUV is registered in the name of the hotel where he

is employed.

Villagers further alleged that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, though police have not yet officially confirmed whether intoxication played a role in

the crash.

According to locals, Sanket was travelling to work on his two-wheeler when the oncoming SUV collided with it. The impact of the crash was so severe that the front right tyre of the SUV reportedly

came off.

The incident triggered widespread outrage in Siolim, prompting the deceased’s family members, relatives and residents to gather at the Anjuna police station to demand strict action.

“This is not just an accident, this is murder,” said one local resident during the protest, expressing frustration over repeated fatal accidents in the area. The protesters raised concerns over the alleged illegal practice of private vehicles being rented out despite prohibitory regulations, and questioned why authorities have not enforced stricter checks. The villagers demanded that police invoke stringent charges and summon both, owner of the vehicle and those responsible for illegally renting it out.

Sanket was remembered by his family and friends as a hardworking, cheerful and a responsible young man with a deep love for football. He worked for a company that handles emergency electricity services, and frequently visited homes during power outages.

Residents attributed the rise in accidents to reckless driving and late-night party culture in the coastal belt, claiming that establishments operating through the night contributed to drunk driving.

Pointing to the previous fatal accidents in Siolim, including on the Siolim bridge, the angry locals alleged that offenders often secure bail and leave the state without accountability. They urged the state government to tighten tourism regulations, crack down on illegal vehicle rentals and implement stricter enforcement to protect innocent lives.

It may be noted that on May 26, a 44-year-old woman from Margao was knocked down by a speeding rented SUV at Sirlim in South Goa in a hit-and-run case. The woman is undergoing treatment after she suffered multiple fractures to her hip, neck and legs.