Woman succumbs to injuries after SUV crash in Vasco

Vasco : Recklessly driven Mahindra Thar claimed one more life in Goa as a woman pedestrian succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a speeding SUV hit her at Alto Mangor, Vasco, on May 30.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Saturday around 12.15 pm near La-Rose Building at Alto Mangor, Vasco, when the accused driver, identified as Abhijit Rane from the city, allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner while proceeding from Taniya Hotel towards Mangor Hill Circle.

The Vasco Police said the vehicle struck pedestrian Genadevi Jaiswar (48) of Sasmollem, Baina, who was walking along the edge of the road from Mangor Hill towards the hotel. The impact caused her to fall; the woman suffered serious head injuries.

She was initially moved to the sub-district hospital at Chicalim and later referred to Manipal Hospital before being shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police registered a case against the driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Further investigation is being carried out by PSI Akanksha Fadte Dessai of Vasco police station.

It is pertinent to note that a 32-year-old youth was killed on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding was allegedly hit by a SUV in Siolim on May 29, leaving a minor pillion rider critically injured.

Recently in a hit-and-run case in Sirlim, a speeding SUV from Maharashtra critically injured a local woman rider, prompting the police to slap an attempt-to-murder charge on that driver.