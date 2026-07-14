ZPs told to seek Tribal Welfare nod before spending ST funds

Margao: The Tribal Welfare Department has directed Zilla Panchayats to obtain its prior approval before utilising funds earmarked for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in ZP constituencies.

South Goa Zilla Panchayat (SGZP) Chairperson Sidharth G Desai on Monday said that the department had issued a circular introducing the new procedure to prevent duplication of developmental works.

Following a discussion during the bi-monthly meeting of the SGZP, Desai said proposals relating to expenditure under ST funds would now be forwarded to the Tribal Welfare Department for clearance instead of works being undertaken directly, as was done earlier. Some ST ZP members expressed dissatisfaction over the procedural change.

The members also passed a resolution requesting the government to empower Zilla Panchayat members to issue life certificates to their constituents, similar to the authority vested in legislators. Such certificates are required for availing benefits under government schemes.

It was also resolved to write to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeking the transfer of the promised jurisdictions relating to Community Farming, which is under the Agriculture Department, and the Rural Development Agency (RDA) to the state’s Zilla Panchayats.

“The members have resolved to remind the Chief Minister of this commitment, and I am confident that the Zilla Panchayats will soon be granted the mandated powers,” Desai said.

The members also resolved to maximise the delivery of government scheme benefits to their constituents by urging departments to brief ZP members on available schemes during meetings.

“Today, officials from the Department of Women and Child Development briefed us on their available schemes. This will enable ZP members to share vital information about the schemes with eligible constituents,” Desai said.