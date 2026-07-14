Goa to withdraw 2023 monsoon water sports notification, HC told

Panaji: In a public interest litigation challenging a notification that permitted water sports activities in the River Mandovi during the monsoon season, the state government on Monday informed the High Court of Bombay at Goa that the Captain of Ports is in the process of rescinding the notification.

Additional Government Advocate Prashil Arolkar stated before the court that the Captain of Ports is taking steps to withdraw the notification dated July 5, 2023, which was published in the Official Gazette on July 7, 2023. Arolkar further stated that the government would issue a fresh notification. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 3.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the notification violates local laws, rules and existing water sports policies, including the Water Sports Policy (2016–2025) and the Goa Tourist Places Act, 2005.

The petition was filed by Joao Luis Fernandes. The petitioner’s counsel also argued that the Captain of Ports lacked the legal authority to issue the directive and objected to allowing water sports during the restricted monsoon period.

The state government said that no water sports activities would be permitted under the rescinded directive and that no new activities would be authorised until a comprehensive policy is put in place.

The HC also emphasised the need for scientific planning before zoning areas for commercial water sports. The court observed that the state frequently fails to conduct essential carrying-capacity studies for Goa’s beaches and rivers.

It further observed that future policies must strictly assess environmental sustainability and protect the livelihoods of traditional local communities, including ramponkars and others engaged in historic occupations in these areas.

The Captain of Ports notification issued in 2023 had permitted limited water sports during the monsoon season in specific sheltered inland waters, including the Mandovi away from navigational channels, as well as the Chapora, Zuari and Sal rivers, and the Nerul, Sinquerim and Dona Paula bay areas.

Under the notification, operators seeking permission were required to have valid insurance, conduct activities only in sheltered inland waters and ensure that vessels were equipped with additional safety appliances.