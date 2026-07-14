Mahadayi PRAWAH favours K’taka, alleges MBA, seeks faster SC hearing

‘Mhadei river flow from Karnataka into Goa reduced over the years’

Panaji: Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan (MBA) convenor Nirmala Sawant on Monday

alleged that the state government is “not at all serious” about the Mhadei issue and is doing little to safeguard Goa’s interests and protect the ecologically significant river.

Sawant said that it appeared as though Mahadayi PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony) was favouring Karnataka over Goa’s interests in the river dispute.

“In fact, the 28 Members of Parliament from Karnataka, as compared to two in Goa, have tilted the issue in favour of Karnataka,” she said.

Mahadayi PRAWAH is a statutory body established by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to implement the final award of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal. Headquartered in Goa, it monitors the sharing of the river’s waters among Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Sawant appealed to the authorities to adopt a stronger and more proactive approach towards preserving the Mhadei basin.

She said that inadequate action could adversely affect Goa’s water security, environment and the livelihoods of communities dependent on the river.

Referring to the eighth extension granted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal, extending its term from August 16, 2026, to August 16, 2027, Sawant questioned how many more years the Union government intended to continue with what she described as a “white elephant”.

“The government should instead try to expedite the related case before the Supreme Court by seeking an exclusive date of hearing from the apex court and ensuring that the decision of the court comes to some conclusion,” she said.

Sawant also said that the flow of the Mhadei river from Karnataka into Goa had reduced over the years, which, she said, was reflected in complaints from traditional Goan fishermen about the decline in the number of fish that earlier arrived on the Goan side during periods of heavy river flow.

She further said that Goa could, in all probability, face a situation similar to that witnessed in parts of Europe, where, according to her, over 1,000 people recently died due to soaring temperatures, lack of rainfall, severe drought and regional water shortages, if Karnataka was allowed to divert Mhadei waters.