LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Noise pollution

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has set up an internal committee, headed by its law officer, concerning the working of the Real Time Online Noise Monitoring Systems (RTONMS), the reason being that the system installed at several bars, beach clubs and restaurants cannot recognise the actual source of noise (NT June 17). This was pointed out by stakeholders of the affected establishments and after a technical evaluation of the devices. The committee will determine as to how the RTONMS were purchased without ensuring whether they possessed sound classification mechanisms. Importantly, the probe will find out as to why the sound exceedances were attributed to individual establishments, as it is known that RTONMS cannot isolate noise sources. The systems measure ambient noise levels generated from loud music from establishments, sea waves, traffic movements, construction activities, among others. Based on the notices from GSPCB, 28 establishments were either closed or their operations were suspended. Now the order would be revoked. Perhaps in the excitement to purchase and install RTONMS, costing lakhs of rupees, officers of the GSPCB failed to conduct field checks at the source of sound. This would have helped to pinpoint the establishment that exceeded the sound levels instead of a blanket punishment against several others. Now that the GSPCB plans to annul its earlier order, hope the affected stakeholders would not sue for compensation for days of loss of business.

Sridhar D Iyer, Caranzalem

Refugee rights

“The greatest nations are defined by how they treat their weakest inhabitants” said Mexican journalist and author Jorge Gilberto Ramos. Persons who have been forced to flee their countries of origin due to violence, conflict and persecution can be termed ‘refugees’. According to a report, there are more than 120 million forcefully displaced and nearly 30 million are refugees. Everyone has to offer hope and support for refugees and help them rebuild their lives. Though nations may have a repulsive feeling towards refugees for reasons more than one, the latter have their own rights. Solidarity with refugees is critical for their welfare. ‘Until everyone is safe’ is the theme declared by the United Nations for the World Refugee Day of 2026. The first World Refugee Day was marked on June 20, 2001. Safety of refugees, and finding amicable solutions to their grievances so that they can securely go back to their countries, is the ultimate aim of the UN. The word ‘refugee’ should symbolise strength, courage and victory.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Traffic violations

The editorial on the issue of traffic violations and safety of motorists was an insightful piece. It is true that helmetless driving accounts for a large number of fatalities in road accidents. It is for the two-wheeler riders to understand that helmet (properly fitted) is for their own safety. But, stubborn that they are, many of them do not seem to understand. And this is the case across the country. A couple of years back when I visited Pimpri-Pune, I found so many riders not wearing a helmet. When I brought it to the notice of a traffic policeman, I got a cryptic comment. He said, “their heads are made of steel, so nothing will happen to them”. The message was clear. Be that as it may, as far as roads are concerned, it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the roads are maintained in a good condition. Accountability works both ways. One cannot clap with one hand.

Melville X D’Souza, Mumbai

Global peace

To achieve lasting global peace, it is essential that the United States now involves itself seriously to broker peace deals across conflict zones everywhere. The signing of the historic peace deal between the United States and Iran is a monumental achievement that sets the tone for global stability. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Iran serves as the centerpiece of this vision, enabling peace through the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the payment of $300 billion in reparations to Iran, and the de-freezing of Iranian assets. This framework must now be extended to resolve the Lebanese crisis involving Hezbollah and Israel, just as the formation of a Palestinian state must be pursued with renewed vigour. Simultaneously, the war between Russia and Ukraine must be brought to an end through an equitable and fair resolution. This process could be initiated if the US and Europe limit the supply of weapons to Ukraine and partially ease sanctions on Russian oil to allow for Russia’s economic recovery. Furthermore, calculating reparations and reverse net reparations for the losses incurred by both, Russia and Ukraine will be critical to convincing Vladimir Putin to halt the war. As an immediate first step, attacks on civilians and infrastructure must be suspended pending a permanent end to the conflict.

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji