LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Bond of love

‘Raksha Bandhan’ or ‘the knot or bond of protection’ is here. Though the origin of ‘Rakhi’ can be traced to Mahabharat –there are religious and historical references as well – the tradition of sisters tying rakhis around the wrists of their brothers has transcended cultures and religions. Rakhi is not just a thread but a promise tied with love and secured for life. Moreover, when women tie rakhis on the wrists of those men who are not their biological brothers, they foster the magnificent Indian concept of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’, a much celebrated Sanskrit phrase. ‘This world is one family’ is a much-needed emotion in troubled times. No race, religion or nationality should come in the way of people-to-people interaction and bonding. Brother-sister relation comes from the heart and not from blood. The bond between the two is sometimes tightly woven, at times loosely held, but never broken, so goes a saying. They are more like siblings by chance but friends by choice.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Lesson from Nepal

Mumbai’s denizens should pay close attention to the tragedy unfolding in Nepal where floods and mudslides have killed hundreds and wiped out entire villages. It is a man-made catastrophe, and should serve as a warning, yet we often act as if all is well. As a coastal city, Mumbai is seeing relentless destruction of mangroves and salt pans – natural sponges that absorb rainwater and reduce flooding. They are merely treated as real estate play. The builders, hand in glove with politicians, are making money hand over fist. Skyscrapers, highways and illegal structures keep rising along the shore, with little regard for the city’s fragile drainage, roads and crumbling infrastructure, or for any coherent planning of the city. This combination of weakened natural buffers and unchecked construction leads to increased risk during monsoon. The Mithi River flooding in 2005 should have served as a wake-up call but we are hell-bent on destroying ourselves. People living along the coast should be the most concerned; this holds lessons for Goa as well.

Krishnomika, Mumbai

Delayed delivery

I am writing to report a major issue regarding the 45-day booking gap for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in rural areas, which is causing severe difficulties for the people. Our gas cylinder lasts for 35 days, but deliveries are currently taking 50 to 60 days because the delivery vehicle arrives only once every 15 days in most of the rural areas. Consequently, we are frequently left without gas and forced to borrow cylinders from neighbours or buy them through unofficial channels. Many people in rural areas are facing this issue, and the problem may worsen with the approaching festival season. I request the authorities concerned to provide relief to the people living in rural areas.

Vikram Bandodker, Loutulim

On anti-conversion bill

The draft bill on anti-conversion approved by the Goa cabinet for introduction in the assembly appears unnecessary and overly subjective, raising concerns about its potential for misuse. With existing laws and constitutional protections already in place, introducing such contentious legislation without open public consultation or discussion with the Opposition undermines democratic processes. Rather than imposing controversial measures, the government should prioritise urgent issues raised by peaceful citizens’ movements such as ‘Enough is Enough’.

John Eric Gomes, Porvorim

General physicians

The recent surge in influenza cases across Goa has brought an important issue into sharp focus. Are there sufficient private general physicians in the port town of Vasco to cater to the health needs of citizens? Patients with fever, cough, cold and other influenza-like symptoms are seen making a beeline at private clinics, and waiting for long periods to consult a doctor. In the past, the port town had a modest population with an adequate number of doctors. Now Vasco city has developed into a bustling and cosmopolitan urban centre. Its population has increased substantially, with a sizeable floating population. The medical infrastructure, however, does not appear to have kept pace with the growing population. During an influenza outbreak, private clinics can become severely overcrowded, with patients having to spend hours waiting for a consultation. Private hospitals do provide medical services, but appointments are often required and may not always be available at short notice. At the other end of the spectrum, the government hospital at Chicalim remains an important source of affordable healthcare but is frequently burdened by long queues and heavy patient loads. The question is whether the Vasco city has enough private doctor clinics available to meet the actual day-to-day healthcare needs of its resident and floating population. Authorities need to undertake a comprehensive study of the doctor-to-population ratio in Vasco. Clinics offering extended or evening hours could also help reduce the pressure during peak periods. Healthcare is about ensuring that a citizen can see a doctor without unreasonable delay when he or she falls ill.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco