When question papers fail

Competitive examinations in India are among the most important gateways to higher education, employment and public service. Every year, millions of candidates invest months and sometimes years preparing for examinations conducted by various national and state-level agencies. For these candidates, a question paper is not merely a collection of questions; it is the instrument through which merit is measured, and opportunities are distributed. This makes the quality of question-setting a matter of considerable public importance.

Whenever a question paper contains ambiguous questions, factual errors, multiple possible answers, translation discrepancies or questions outside the prescribed syllabus, the consequences can extend far beyond a few incorrect marks. In a highly competitive examination, even a single mark can determine whether a candidate is selected, waitlisted or eliminated. What may appear to be a minor error to an examination authority can, therefore, have a major impact on the career of a candidate who has spent months or years preparing for the examination.

At the same time, a difficult question should not automatically be regarded as a bad question. Competitive examinations are expected to challenge candidates. Examinations such as civil services examinations are designed to test conceptual understanding, analytical ability, elimination skills and the capacity to apply knowledge rather than merely reproduce facts. A question may be difficult and still be completely legitimate. The real concern arises when a question is poorly constructed rather than merely difficult. A question with two plausible answers, an incorrect premise, contradictory information or wording that permits fundamentally different interpretations creates a problem of validity.

The impact of a defective question becomes particularly serious when lakhs of candidates compete for a limited number of vacancies. Suppose a disputed question carries two marks. Those two marks may determine whether a candidate crosses the cutoff or falls below it. A candidate who loses those marks may miss selection, while another candidate may gain an unintended advantage. Thus, a seemingly small technical error can become a significant issue of fairness and equality of opportunity. The question, therefore, is whether every defective question should result in a re-examination.

The answer should be no. There should be a graduated response. A minor typographical error that does not alter the meaning of a question can simply be corrected. A demonstrably defective question may be withdrawn and its marks adjusted. If an answer key is demonstrably incorrect, a revised answer key may resolve the problem. Such measures can often restore fairness without forcing thousands of candidates to appear again.

However, there are circumstances in which these remedies may not be sufficient. If a substantial number of questions are ambiguous, if the paper contains widespread factual errors, if different language versions convey different meanings, if a significant portion of the paper falls outside the declared syllabus, or if the integrity of the examination itself has been compromised, the validity of the entire examination can reasonably be questioned. In such circumstances, a re-examination may become necessary to restore confidence in the selection process.

Yet a re-examination is not a simple solution either. Candidates may have travelled long distances, spent money on transportation and accommodation, taken leave from employment or college and prepared intensively for the original examination. Asking them to appear again means asking them to bear the consequences of an administrative failure they did not cause.

There is also the question of comparability. If the original paper was exceptionally difficult and the replacement paper is considerably easier, or vice versa, candidates cannot be compared fairly. Therefore, whenever a re-examination is ordered, the second paper must be prepared with the same level of scrutiny, syllabus coverage and difficulty calibration.

The deeper issue is the process through which competitive examination papers are prepared. There is sometimes an assumption that a person with extensive subject knowledge automatically makes a good question setter. This is not necessarily true. A person may be an outstanding professor, researcher or subject expert and still lack the expertise required to construct precise and reliable competitive-examination questions.

Question-setting is itself a specialised skill. It requires subject knowledge, understanding of assessment principles and the ability to communicate a concept with precision. A professionally designed examination should, therefore, involve several stages of quality control. Questions should be drafted by subject experts, independently reviewed, factually verified, mapped against the prescribed syllabus, checked for ambiguity, scrutinised for language and translation issues, assessed for appropriate difficulty and finally moderated before the paper is approved.

There is also a need for greater transparency. Candidates should have a clearly defined mechanism for raising objections against questions and answer keys. Examination authorities should distinguish between a genuine academic objection and a mere disagreement with the expected answer. Where a question is found to be defective, the authority should provide a reasoned explanation of the corrective action taken. Such transparency would improve not only the fairness of individual examinations but also public confidence in the examination system.

Ultimately, candidates should not become victims of poor examination design. A competitive examination is, in effect, an agreement between the examining authority and the candidate. The authority promises a fair opportunity to demonstrate competence, while the candidate agrees to be evaluated according to the prescribed rules. When the examination paper itself fails to meet reasonable standards of accuracy and clarity, the consequences should not automatically be imposed on the candidate.

The objective should not be to make competitive examinations easier. Difficult questions are necessary to distinguish different levels of competence. What is required is fair difficulty, questions that are challenging but precise, demanding but defensible, and capable of testing knowledge and reasoning without introducing arbitrary uncertainty. Re-examination should, therefore, be regarded as a last resort.

(Vasant Pednekar is a Research Scholar- Goa University and

Assistant Professor at DMC College, Assagao-Goa.)