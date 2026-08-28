Legacy of sacrifice

EDITORIAL

Patradevi memorial stands as a symbol of Goa’s liberation struggle and national unity

After inaugurating the newly re-developed Hutatma Smruti Smarak at Patradevi, a historic site associated with the state’s liberation struggle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid glowing tributes to the satyagrahis of Goa’s freedom struggle. He said the memorial is not merely a monument of stone but a living symbol of India’s collective national consciousness and unity. “National unity is above narrow-minded thoughts such as regionalism, communalism and casteism. Patradevi conveys a powerful message that while India may have diverse regional, social and cultural identities, ‘being Indian’ is what binds us all together,” Singh said.

At the historical site where the Portuguese killed unarmed satyagrahis, the government had built a martyrs’ memorial more than four decades ago. As it was in dilapidated condition, in 2016, then chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar laid the foundation stone for a beautification and renovation project here. However, as the work faced delays, freedom fighters demanded a proper memorial. It was present Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who took a firm decision to redevelop the old memorial into a majestic one that would be remembered by all as a tribute to the valiant sacrifices and become a national pilgrimage centre too. On August 15, 2022, Sawant had also promised to renovate each and every martyrs’ memorial and to preserve all the sanctified structures.

After missing some deadlines, the memorial built by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore was inaugurated on Wednesday. The renovated memorial has been transformed into an immersive educational and commemorative space, featuring a redesigned central monument, sculptural installations, information hubs and murals depicting the history of the liberation struggle. The walls are adorned by life-sized statues and sculptures depicting freedom fighters and satyagrahis.

It was at Patradevi that one of the defining chapters of the freedom struggle unfolded, making the site a powerful symbol of courage, sacrifice and the collective resolve to free Goa from Portuguese rule. On August 15, 1955, thousands of volunteers from across India participated in a peaceful satyagraha at Goa’s borders. At the northern border at Patradevi, the satyagrahis included Karnail Singh Benipal from Punjab, Sahodra Devi from Madhya Pradesh and Madhukar Damodar Chaudhary from Maharashtra. Karnail, a young school teacher from Punjab, had left his newly married wife and travelled all the way to join the satyagraha for Goa’s liberation. The Portuguese forces responded with brutal and inhumane gunfire. It is thanks to two foreign journalists that we know of the killings of the satyagrahis by the Portuguese in 1955.

In a commendable gesture, during the 60th celebration of Goa’s Liberation, Sawant had met Charanjit Kaur, Karnail’s widow, at Barola in Ambala district, in September 2022, to honour his contribution.

The newly renovated memorial is more than a structure; it stands as a symbol of national integration, selfless sacrifice and unwavering patriotism. Thousands of people from all over the country contributed to free Goa from the colonial yoke mainly because of the unity which brought about a strong spirit of nationalism in the country. It is the responsibility of the government and socio-cultural leaders to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and forge unity among all sections of society. It is the responsibility of the present and future generations to honour the freedom won through the sacrifices of the nation’s freedom fighters. Patradevi teaches us that our primary identity is Indian above all else. From now, the flame of Patradevi will burn as a testimony of India’s unity and devotion of its people for the motherland. May the memorial be an inspiration for the generations to come.