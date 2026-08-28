No Goans missing in Nepal, says CM

NT Reporter

Panaji

Expressing grief over the deaths and devastation caused by flash floods in Nepal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that as per initial information no Goans are among the missing tourists.

“Nepal floods are a very disheartening situation. We are in constant touch with all the national disaster management agencies,” Sawant said on the sidelines of a programme in Dona Paula.

Regarding any Goans missing in Nepal, the Chief Minister said, “As per the latest information there is no such update; no Goans are reported missing in Nepal, so far.”