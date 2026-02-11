LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Goa’s education promises and condition of schools

In recent statements, the Goa government has emphasised its commitment to making the state a leader in the education sector. The vision includes setting high standards in academic quality, with the Goa Board aiming to set benchmarks for the nation in planning the curriculum and setting question papers. However, while such aspirations reflect optimism, the ground reality exposes the gap between policy intentions and the actual environment in which students and teachers operate in lower classes. A government school in Colva has reportedly been dealing with the absence of a roof for quite some time now due to the removal of the old tiled roofing and delays in repairs. The work has reportedly been delayed due to issues related to supply of roofing material. Students are forced to sit through their lessons under the scorching sun, with little relief from the oppressive heat. Teachers, too, have to conduct classes in conditions that are not conducive to effective teaching. This situation in Colva is not an isolated case. Across Goa, the infrastructure in many government schools leaves a lot to be desired. A Government Primary School in Curti, Ponda, was found using a toilet constructed inside a classroom due to a long-standing land dispute that prevents the construction of separate facilities. Well-maintained classrooms clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and safe seating arrangements form the foundation for academic success. It is essential that the state addresses the fundamental issues faced by students and teachers alike in its government schools. Well-equipped space to learn is the first step toward achieving the state’s vision of educational excellence.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Safety rules diluted

Finally, the North Goa Collector and the Collector of South and Kushavati districts have banned the use of fireworks and pyrotechnics in wedding halls, nightclubs, bars, hotels guest houses, and other enclosed spaces. The ban is for 60 days starting from February 8 and 9, respectively. There are two aspects. Firstly, why the window of 60 days and not a permanent ban on fireworks in enclosed spaces? The 60 day’s prohibition is like that of the fishing ban during the monsoon, but at least after that the fish population increases. But in the case of fireworks, what is expected to change after 60 days? Secondly, the administration has allowed exception in special cases to burst fireworks indoors based on written permission, submission of a detailed safety and risk-mitigation plan and compliance documents. Exemptions defeat the well-intentioned rules made to safeguard the lives of people and properties. A re-think is necessitated by the administration, else people may use the loopholes and seek approval to use fireworks and pyrotechnics, indoor.

Sridhar D Iyer, Caranzalem

Politics of division

As Assam heads towards another fiercely contested election, its Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appears to be sharpening a familiar political weapon: religious polarisation. His recent statements and calculated rhetoric are less about governance and more about consolidating votes by deepening communal fault lines. In fact, a video, deleted subsequently, claiming to show him firing “point blank” at men wearing skull caps crosses several red lines. He has often framed political discourse around identity, faith, and “us versus them” narratives. This strategy, perfected by the BJP across several states, seeks to shift the electorate’s focus away from pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, agrarian distress, and the state of public health and education. When governance falters or questions become uncomfortable, polarisation becomes a convenient diversion. As voters prepare to exercise their democratic choice, the onus is on civil society, opposition parties, and the electorate to see through this strategy. Assam deserves an election fought on the plank of development, justice, and accountable governance — not one reduced to a contest of religious polarisation. Nonetheless, BJP should reprimand him for posting such an inflammatory video.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Bridging gender gap

International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed on February 11, highlights the persistent gender gap in India’s research landscape. While women and girls often lag behind men in participation and representation, their contributions to scientific research are on par with the best. Studies across STEM fields—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—show that girls’ participation declines as they grow, with women making up less than 30% of technology researchers. The talent and aptitude are undeniable, yet sustained participation remains a challenge. Gender inequality is often cited as a barrier, but structural changes in workplaces can make a significant difference. Employers need to adopt flexible, inclusive policies in recruitment, retention, and remuneration. By fostering a supportive and worker-friendly environment, women can fully exercise their abilities, contributing their best to the advancement of science.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola