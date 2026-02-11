Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit demands multi-agency probe

PTI

Mumbai

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash that killed his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month, and demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.

Notably, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had ruled out conspiracy in the tragedy and termed it as an accident.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar questioned the track record of Capt Sumit Kapoor, who was piloting the aircraft on the day of the incident on January 28, citing his suspension for three years for alcohol consumption in the past.

He said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would not have full authority to probe the incident and demanded a comprehensive investigation by multiple expert agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, the UK-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), along with Indian agencies.

Rohit Pawar pointed out that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) functions under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising concerns that all doubts surrounding the crash may not be cleared.

He further alleged that VSR Company, which owned the Learjet aircraft carrying the late leader, wielded influence over DGCA officials and could “get away with anything.”

“The final probe report of the 2023 crash involving a VSR company aircraft has already been submitted. Even now, VSR company planes continue to be used by high-ranking political leaders,” Rohit Pawar said, questioning why the company’s licence to operate was never scrapped.

He said there were serious doubts about VSR Company, the handling company Arrow, which made the booking, and the pilot, Sumit Kapoor.

“We do not believe this was a mere accident. There is room to suspect sabotage,” he alleged.

Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor, with a flying experience of 15,000 hours, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, were killed on January 28, when the Learjet aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district.