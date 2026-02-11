Macron calls on EU to seize ‘Greenland moment’ to strengthen bloc’s power

Says in act of aggression should not bow down or try to reach settlement

Paris: Macron said the Trump administration was being ‘openly anti-European’ and seeking the EU’s ‘dismemberment’.

Europe should brace for more moments of US hostility, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned, and should treat what he called the “Greenland moment” as a wake-up call to push through long-delayed reforms to strengthen the bloc’s global power.

In an interview with several European newspapers, the French leader said the European Union should not mistake a lull in tensions with Washington for a lasting shift despite a pause in US threats over Greenland, trade and technology.

Macron urged EU leaders to use a summit in a Belgian castle this week to inject fresh energy into economic reforms to bolster the bloc’s competitiveness and strengthen its ability to stand up to China and the United States on the world stage.

“When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement,” Macron told Le Monde, the Financial Times and other newspapers in comments published on Tuesday. “We’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working,”

Macron said the Trump administration was being “openly anti-European” and seeking the EU’s “dismemberment”. He said he anticipated further tensions with the Trump administration, including over Europe’s regulation of digital technology.

