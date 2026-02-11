Birch fire: Luthra brothers bail order deferred to Feb 12

Mapusa: The Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the order on the bail application filed by Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra in the Birch by Romeo Lane fire tragedy case. The matter has now been posted for February 12.

Public prosecutor J Santamaria and additional public prosecutor H Ghate appeared for the prosecution, while senior counsel P Rao, along with advocates Vaibhav Suri and R Vazarkar, appeared for the accused.

Due to time constraints, the court adjourned the matter. Two members of the Joshi family, who have filed an intervention application, were also present.

The court also heard an anticipatory bail application filed by the Luthra brothers in connection with the alleged forgery of a Health Department no-objection certificate submitted to obtain liquor-related permission.

The hearing was adjourned, and the matter has been fixed for February 18 for arguments. The court extended interim relief to the accused till the next hearing.

Meanwhile, former Arpora-Nagoa sarpanch Roshan Redkar has moved a bail application before the Additional District and Sessions Court, Mapusa. The matter has been fixed for Wednesday.

Redkar, who is in judicial custody, filed the bail application on Monday. He was arrested by Anjuna police in connection with the fire tragedy.