LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Browbeating protestors

The state government has formed a three-member committee to look into the sit-protest outside the home of TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane in Dona Paula last month. The protestors gathered peacefully to express frustration over illegal land conversions happening across the state through the use of the controversial Section 39A of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act. The protest was not meant to threaten the minister or damage property, but to demand accountability. Forming a fact-finding committee is unnecessary. The government should instead address the concerns raised by the protestors. The reasons for the protest are already clear to the people.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

Probe wildfires

The fourth edition of the Goa Cashew Fest will be held from April 10 to 12 in Panaji to promote the state’s traditional cashew industry. Cashew is an intrinsic part of the state’s agricultural identity, rural economy, and rich heritage. Yet, even as the announcement of the Cashew Fest was being made, a massive fire in Canacona destroyed nearly 100 cashew trees. The growing frequency of such fire incidents affecting cashew plantations cannot be dismissed as routine. Over the past few years, several orchards across Goa have been damaged or completely wiped out by fire. These recurring incidents raise a disturbing question of whether these fires are deliberately set to make way for real estate development. Cashew plantations, which often occupy hill slopes and large parcels of land, are particularly vulnerable. While it would be premature to conclude that all such fires are intentional, the repeated destruction of cashew plantations warrants a thorough and transparent investigation. A coordinated probe involving the Forest Department, the Agriculture Department, and local authorities could help determine the causes behind these wildfires. Satellite imagery, land-use records, and post-fire development patterns should be studied to identify whether burnt plantation lands are subsequently diverted for construction or commercial use. If such a nexus exists, it would represent not just environmental damage but also a systematic erosion of Goa’s agricultural heritage.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Reining in drunk driving

The effects of alcohol are manifold for drivers whose psychosomatic reflexes tend to slow down following alcohol consumption. In this regard, the Maharashtra government’s decision to make breath analyser test mandatory for all drivers and conductors of Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation before reporting to duty is most welcome and could be a game changer if well implemented. Senior bus depot officials will be accountable for any lapses in conducting the test. Only those drivers and conductors who pass the test will be permitted to operate the buses. The state plans to hold ‘alcohol awareness week’ across depots to educate the drivers about alcohol’s ill-effects. At the same time, it is also important for the depot officials to keep tabs on what the drivers carry with them along the journey and where they stop for a break. Random checks on roads can be carried out.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Megalomaniac politicians

In today’s political climate, some politicians behave as if they are above the public and expect constant praise and loyalty. In some places, supporters treat elected representatives almost like they are superior or special figures. Elected leaders—such as MLAs and MPs—are chosen to serve the people, not to be worshipped. Democracy requires leaders to act with responsibility, humility, and accountability. Citizens should respect leaders but continue to question and hold them accountable, because blind support can weaken democratic values.

Evaristo Fernandes, Merces

Leaders’ motivations

Selfish leadership happens when leaders focus mainly on their own interests, power, or success instead of the well-being of the people they lead. Such leadership can lead to poor communication, lack of trust, low morale, and weak cooperation within organisations or societies. When leaders act mainly for personal ambition, fame, or financial gain, it can create serious conflicts and instability. Some people believe leaders should look after their own well-being to avoid burnout and work effectively. However, leadership focused only on self-interest can have harmful consequences.

Rajesh Banaulikar, Arpora

Winds of change in TN

After successful talks between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and Congress leader P Chidambaram, their alliance finalised a seat-sharing agreement. There appear to be some differences within the National Democratic Alliance, particularly between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party. There could be possible political implications of the change at Lok Bhavan as Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been appointed as West Bengal Governor. These developments could affect alliances and voter perceptions.

N Mahadevan, Chennai