A great green leap for tomorrow

The Goa state Budget for 2026-27, presented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, marks a decisive step towards building a sustainable and innovative economy. With a total outlay of Rs 22,500 crore, an 8 per cent increase over the previous year’s Rs 20,833 crore, this budget has projected a gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

This Budget has positioned Goa to achieve the highest per capita income in India at Rs 8.18 lakh. At its core lies a vision for a ‘green innovation economy’, which integrates environmental sustainability with economic self-reliance. This approach is particularly significant for Goa, a state historically reliant on tourism and mining, now pivoting towards green technology, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

The Budget speech emphasised themes of innovation, sustainability, and inclusion, referenced over 50 times; more than double the mentions in the 2025-26 document. While the prior Budget had focused on broad recovery from post-pandemic challenges, this one has adopted a targeted strategy. It has addressed diverse groups: subsidies for fishermen adopting solar-powered nets, grants for women’s cooperatives producing eco-friendly handicrafts, and seed funding for youth-led hackathons.

Entrepreneurship and green infrastructure have received 15 per cent of the allocation, or Rs 3,375 crore, double the previous year’s commitment. Traditional sectors like mining have been reoriented towards sustainable practices such as bio-mining and the blue economy. This aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s 2025 State Finances report, which advocates for ‘quality growth’ over mere expansion. By prioritising these areas, the Budget has signaled a departure from resource extraction towards knowledge-driven progress.

Goa’s fiscal position remains enviable. The GSDP has been projected to grow by 12 per cent to Rs 1.31 lakh crore, surpassing India’s national growth of 10.5 per cent as per MOSPI advance estimates. The services sector, led by tourism, now accounts for 52 per cent of GSDP, up from 49 per cent, while industry holds at 28 per cent amid mining restrictions. However, manufacturing has received a Rs 500 crore boost for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Revenue performance is strong, with a revenue surplus of 2.2 per cent of GSDP (Rs 2,882 crore), improved from 1.7 per cent (Rs 1,989 crore) last year. This stems from buoyant own-tax revenues, including state goods and services tax (SGST) collections targeted at Rs 4,800 crore, a 10 per cent increase. Expenditure has been prudently structured: 65 per cent (Rs 14,625 crore) is developmental, and capital outlay has risen 20 per cent to Rs 4,500 crore for infrastructure like roads and ports.

The fiscal deficit has been pegged at 1.9 per cent of GSDP (Rs 2,489 crore), below the 3 per cent glide path recommended by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework and tighter than last year’s 2.1 per cent. Dependence on central transfers has stood at 32 per cent (Rs 7,200 crore), higher than some peers like Tamil Nadu but reduced from Goa’s 2025 peak of 35 per cent. Debt-to-GSDP ratio at 29.5 per cent is lower than the national average of 31.8 per cent (RBI 2025 data). Projections appear realistic, aligned with an 11 per cent GST growth benchmark, though agricultural shortfalls could pressure expenditures.

Per capita debt is manageable at Rs 2.06 lakh, compared to Kerala’s Rs 2.45 lakh, bolstered by tourism’s foreign exchange inflows. These metrics underscore Chief Minister Sawant’s fiscal discipline.

Beyond aggregates, the Budget advances human capital. Goa’s per capita income of Rs 8.18 lakh far exceeds the national Rs 2.55 lakh (NITI Aayog 2026 projections) and rivals Maharashtra’s Rs 7.2 lakh, though rural-urban disparities persist. Unemployment has eased to 4.2 per cent (CMIE Q1 2026), supported by 25,000 new jobs in IT and hospitality. Youth unemployment at 12 per cent remains a concern, addressed through Rs 1,200 crore (15 per cent increase) for skilling 50,000 individuals in AI and green technologies.

Rural migration affects 18 per cent of the workforce (NSSO 2025), but investments in people signal long-term maturity. This contrasts with urban-centric models elsewhere, emphasizing inclusive growth.

Infrastructure investments promise transformative impact. The Rs 2,000 crore ‘Goa Connect’ highway network, linking Mopa to Margao, is expected to reduce logistics costs by 20 per cent, exceeding similar allocations in neighbouring states. The Rs 300 crore incentive package targets semiconductor fabrication units, attracting Rs 5,000 crore in private investment.

Tax reforms enhance competitiveness: motor vehicle tax reductions of 5 per cent for hybrids, full exemptions for electric vehicles (saving Rs 50,000 per buyer), and VAT reimbursements on aviation fuel to promote regional connectivity. These measures aim to unlock a $10 billion investment pipeline by 2030, as projected.

Education has received Rs 1,800 crore (8 per cent hike), funding 10 new vocational hubs that blend Konkani cultural heritage with modern coding curricula. Tourism, contributing 30 per cent to GSDP (WTTC 2026), has secured Rs 900 crore for eco-resorts and digital platforms, building on last year’s revival efforts. Agriculture and fisheries, supporting 40 per cent of households, have got Rs 600 crore for sustainable aquaculture (12 per cent yield improvement) and climate-resilient paddy varieties.

A flagship Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to solar microgrids and mangrove restoration, targeting net-zero emissions by 2040. Entrepreneurship benefits from a Rs 400 crore seed fund, prioritising 5,000 women-led startups. Mining rehabilitation has received Rs 500 crore for technology-driven reclamation, balancing environmental restoration with employment.

Youth initiatives include Rs 200 crore for ‘Innovation Fellowships’ and stipends, projecting a 25 per cent employment rise. Women empowerment has got Rs 300 crore for self-help kits and crèches, enabling 10,000 new ventures.

Farmers and artisans have gained from Rs 150 crore for organic cashew clusters and GI-tagged e-markets, lifting incomes by 15 per cent.

Critiques are measured. The industry noted house tax increases (Rs 200 per sqm outside industrial estates) as a burden on MSMEs; capping at Rs 100 could unlock Rs 2,000 crore in credit.

In conclusion, the 2026-27 Budget is not merely a financial statement but a blueprint for Goa’s evolution. The Chief Minister has crafted a balanced framework where fiscal prudence meets visionary investments.

(Prof Dr Manoj Kamat is

Principal, Srinivassa Sinai Dempo College of Commerce & Economics (Autonomous)