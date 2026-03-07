Fighting corruption

EDITORIAL

The anti-graft ombudsman has a challenge in Goa: that of winning citizens’ confidence

More than 14 months after the post fell vacant, Justice Sandeep Shinde was appointed as Goa’s Lokayukta. He was sworn in on Wednesday.

The Lokayukta is an anti-corruption ombudsman and a forum to inquire into grievances and allegations against public functionaries. More than 15 years ago, Goa (too) had joined the anti-corruption movement and there was a strong demand for setting up a Lokayukta. Accordingly, in October 2013, former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy was appointed as Goa’s first Lokayukta. Seven months later, he resigned citing personal reasons. The post remained vacant for two and a half years, with the government giving some excuse or the other, till retired Chief Justice of the Bihar High Court PK Misra was appointed Lokayukta in April 2016.

He passed several orders exposing corruption and misappropriation and found several politicians and bureaucrats guilty. On a complaint filed by a then Opposition MLA, who is now a cabinet minister, the Lokayukta passed an order against the then tourism minister in the ‘beach cleaning scam’. However, the government did not act on any of the 21 orders submitted by Misra. He had also passed orders against two MLAs for disproportionate assets. Unlike in Karnataka, the Goa Lokayukta has not been given powers to prosecute and its orders are recommendatory. A government that always spoke of “zero tolerance to corruption” failed to act even in one case of corruption.

In his report to the Governor, Misra said the Goa Lokayukta needed more teeth to punish the corrupt. Giving teeth to the ombudsman was promised but never incorporated in the law. Finding the system corrupt with no mechanism to punish the corrupt, Misra reportedly said, “Only God can save the state.”

Justice Ambadas Joshi succeeded Misra. Statistics showed that corruption and maladministration complaints and case disposals declined during his tenure, which ended on December 15, 2024. The government once again delayed appointing Joshi’s successor until someone approached the court.

The BJP’s rise in Goa was based on anti-corruption campaigns in the 1990s, and it came to power on the same plank. But fighting corruption or punishing the corrupt does not seem to be on the government’s priority list. Central agencies too do not seem very active except against those involved in land scams and drug trafficking.

In the past few years, Goa has seen land scams, cash-for-job scams, recruitment scams, graft charges for approvals, etc. Some of those the BJP accused of corruption in the past are now in the government. The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Goa Police also needs to be strengthened. Earlier, the ACB used to conduct ‘trap’ exercises and several persons had been arrested red-handed for accepting bribes. The ACB team led by former DIG Bosco George had arrested the brother-in-law of a chief minister for accepting a bribe. Why are such traps not being laid?

Justice Shinde taking over as the new Lokayukta is like a breath of fresh air for Goa. He has come in when the government system allegedly hardly supports anyone fighting corruption. Public confidence is at a low ebb. Citizens feel reluctant to complain as they get no government support to take their charge to its logical conclusion. The government must amend the Lokayukta Act to give the ombudsman more teeth. Hopefully, Shinde will win the citizens’ confidence.