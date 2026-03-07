Rs 251 crore boost for Goa sports & youth affairs

NT Reporter

Porvorim

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced an allocation of Rs251 crore for the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in the 2026–27 state budget, with a focus on strengthening sports infrastructure and supporting athletes across the state.

“Out of the Rs251 crore allocated to Sports and Youth Affairs, Rs176 crore is designated for revenue expenditure and Rs75 crore for capital expenditure,” Sawant said while presenting the budget.

The Chief Minister also proposed improving access to sports facilities by allowing local clubs and sports associations to use existing indoor and outdoor stadiums and grounds to promote a stronger sports culture.

Sawant said several infrastructure projects will be completed during the year, including the Madkai sports complex, a football ground at Sao Jose de Areal and a jogging track at Fatorda. School and village grounds at Curtorim, Wadem in Sanguem, Kudka and Kumbharjua will also be completed, with the total cost of these projects estimated at Rs33.77 crore.

“In addition, Rs61.31 crore has been earmarked for the continued development of various sports grounds during this financial year,”

he said.

Among the projects listed in the budget is a football ground at Carmona in Benaulim costing Rs5.74 crore. In Margao, works include a synthetic football turf and lighting for a futsal ground costing Rs0.58 crore, while a hard court for futsal and other sports is planned in Bicholim at Rs3.55 crore.

A multipurpose hall with a badminton court and gymnasium will be constructed at the Socorro Ground in Porvorim at a cost of Rs13.87 crore. The Mashiche Mal ground in Valpoi will also be upgraded with “all sports facilities” at an estimated cost of Rs31.09 crore.

The government has also introduced the Eklavya Khelgadi Protsahan Yojana to provide financial assistance to talented athletes from the ST community who are training in reputed sports academies or centres across India. “An amount of Rs50 lakh has been allocated for the scheme,” Sawant stated.

Sports infrastructure also features in broader development initiatives. The proposed New Mopa City will include facilities to promote sports alongside wellness and trade. Under the Goa Gram Samrudhi Yojana, projects such as a mini joggers park at Sancoale costing Rs33.17 lakh and fencing for a playground at Sulebag Kakumoddi in Curchorem at Rs31.01 lakh have been proposed.