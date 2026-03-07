Ponda down MaxVolt

NT Reporter

Arlem

Progressive Ponda registered a 38-run win over FPA MaxVolt XI in the Sarsangan Super Series cricket tournament at Arlem.

Put into bat, Ponda suffered an early blow as Siddesh Desai struck twice in the opening over to reduce them to 7 for 2. Pratham Kossambe (35) and Sarin Kane (34) rebuilt the innings with a 70-run stand off 45 balls. Avinash Kossambe (25) and Venktesh Prabhu Verlekar (25) added runs to push the total to 182 for 8 in 20 overs.

Siddesh Desai led the bowling for MaxVolt with figures of 3-36, while Tushar and Rasik picked up a wicket each.

Chasing 183, FPA MaxVolt XI lost wickets at regular intervals and slipped to 55 for 5 in eight overs, with Gomakant Mahambrey removing Siddesh Desai and Vishwesh Kamat.

Eeshan Kamat (34) and Kaushal Hattangadi (26) kept hopes alive with a 61-run partnership, but Vibhav Pai’s spell turned the game.

FPA MaxVolt XI were bowled out for 144 in 17.2 overs. Vibhav Pai returned figures of 3-12, while Gomakant Mahambrey (2-23) and Venktesh Prabhu Verlekar (2-28) provided support. Vibhav Pai was named the MOTM.