UB Ambaulim thrash Raia SC 6-1

NT Reporter

Navelim

United Boys of Ambaulim hammered Raia Sporting Club 6–1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the United Trophy football tournament at the Rosary Church ground, Navelim, on Friday.

Alex Fernandes struck twice and Sowell Fernandes added another as Ambaulim raced to a 3–0 lead with goals in the 18th, 25th and 26th minutes. Raia reduced the margin through Myron Pereira in the 36th minute. Ambaulim responded strongly with substitute Jaison Dias netting a brace and Selton Fernandes adding another to complete the rout.

Alex Fernandes was named Man of the Match and received the award from Raymond.