Rosary College, PES’s Ravi College secure wins

NT Reporter

Taleigao

Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim defeated PES’s Rajaram and Tarabai Bandekar College of Pharmacy, Farmagudi by nine wickets in the men’s inter-collegiate cricket championship at the Goa University ground, Taleigao.

After electing to bowl, Rosary restricted PES’s Rajaram to 69 all out in 16.1 overs. Niraj Sangodkar scored 14 while Rudresh Kudalkar added 13. Aaryan Kumar (2-5), Sangamnath Pujari (2-10) and Abdul Ahmed (2-8) led the bowling effort. In reply, Rosary chased down the target in seven overs, finishing at 72/1. Abdul Ahmed top-scored with 30 and Alfaz Halgi contributed 22, while Kartik Gaude picked up the lone wicket.

Abdul Ahmed was named Player of the Match.

In another match, PES’s Ravi S. Naik College of Arts and Science, Farmagudi secured an 88-run win over Goa College of Music, Altinho. After opting to bat, PES’s Ravi posted 212 for 8 in 20 overs. Pratham Navalakar scored 30 while Lakshadeep Gaude contributed 26. Anant Talawnekar (3-33) and Utkarsh Parab (2-42) were the leading wicket-takers for Goa College of Music.

In reply, Goa College of Music finished at 124 for 6 in their 20 overs. Diptesh Gauns top-scored with 46 and Prajyot Parsekar added 22.

Omkar Gaude returned figures of 3-12 while Lakshadeep Gaude chipped in with 1-26.

Lakshadeep Gaude was named Player of the Match.