200 private hospitals, hotels get JMC notices over fire NOCs

PTI

Jammu

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has launched a fire safety compliance drive, issuing notices to nearly 200 private hospitals, hotels and other high-footfall establishments over mandatory NOCs, an official said on Saturday.

The action has been initiated under the directions of Commissioner Devansh Yadav, who stressed strict compliance with fire safety norms, stating that public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances, an official spokesperson said.

He further said the notices were issued to nearly 200 private hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, lodges and other high-footfall commercial establishments within municipal

limits.

The establishments were directed to obtain mandatory no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Yadav directed all defaulting establishments to submit copies of valid fire safety NOCs within seven days of receipt of the notices, issued under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, read with the applicable Building Bye-Laws and Fire Safety Regulations.

The commissioner further directed the Enforcement Wing to closely monitor compliance and take stringent action against establishments found violating fire safety norms.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has warned that failure to furnish the requisite NOCs within the stipulated period or detection of any establishment operating without fire safety clearance upon verification, will invite strict legal action, including sealing of premises, the spokesperson said.

The corporation made it clear that the owners, proprietors and managements of these establishments bear sole responsibility for adherence to all prescribed fire safety standards and that any untoward incident arising out of negligence or non-compliance shall rest entirely with the concerned management.

The drive has been launched in view of serious concerns regarding statutory compliance and emergency preparedness, according to the spokesperson.

He said the operation of hospitals, hotels, lodges and other commercial establishments without adequate fire prevention measures, functional firefighting equipment and clearly demarcated emergency exits poses significant risks to human life and public property.

The JMC has appealed to all defaulting establishments to immediately obtain the necessary clearances from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and submit them to the Enforcement Wing to avoid punitive action, the spokesperson added.