Bhagyaraj, king of screenplay dies of cardiac arrest

PTI

Chennai

Versatile Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, whose subtle humour and razor-sharp dialogues made him a perennial favourite across generations, died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73.

His characters, rooted in the rhythms of middle-class life, carried an enduring charm-brought alive by exquisite screenplays and a screen presence that was entirely his own.

Across a career spanning five decades, Bhagyaraj delivered hit after hit-with ‘Andha 7 Naatkal’, ‘Munthanai Mudichu’, ‘Chinna Veedu’ and ‘Enga Chinna Rasa’ standing among his most celebrated works as both director and actor.

After returning from his morning walk, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last, actor Suhasini Maniratnam told reporters here.

“Bhagyaraj had attended the wedding of Khushbu Sundar’s daughter in Goa. We returned together, but he came back a little earlier. He was in great spirits throughout. This morning, after his walk, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. And then we lost him,” she said.

He is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima, and their children, actor Shanthnu and Saranya.

Beyond cinema, Bhagyaraj wore many hats-editing the Tamil weekly ‘Bhagya’ and leaving behind a body of literary work in the form of novels. A storyteller without parallel, he brought ordinary people to the screen with an authenticity that felt lived-in-lacing their lives with understated humour and dialogues so sharp they lodged themselves in the public memory. Where others built temples to larger-than-life heroes, Bhagyaraj championed the everyday underdog, revolutionising Indian commercial cinema in the process.

His family comedy-dramas struck a balance rare in popular cinema-warm without being saccharine, funny without being forced.

What set him apart most was his refusal to treat comedy as an afterthought. In his films, humour was never quarantined into separate scenes-it breathed through every situation, emerging so naturally that it never aged.

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Erode district, he began his career as an assistant to the late filmmaker Bharathiraja and later emerged as a successful director with films such as ‘Suvarilladha Chiththirangal’, ‘Darling Darling Darling’ and ‘Idhu Namma Aalu’.

He acted in over 75 films, apart from directing about 25.

His first on-screen appearance was a brief cameo as a traditional village physician in the romantic film ‘16 Vayathinile’, directed by his mentor Bharathiraja.

He earned the sobriquet “King of Screenplay” (Thiraikkadhai Mannan).

His script for ‘Oru Kaidhiyin Diary’ became a big Hindi hit-’Aakhree Raasta’- starring Amitabh Bachchan.

His Tamil superhit ‘Mundhanai Mudichu’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Masterji’, starring Rajesh Khanna.

Leaders across the political spectrum mourned the passing of Bhagyaraj, with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joining a chorus of tributes to the multihyphenate.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid homage to the mortal remains of the veteran director at Bhagyaraj’s Nungambakkam residence, and announced full state honours for his funeral.

He said the director-actor had left an indelible mark on the Tamil film industry through his multifaceted talent as a director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer.

Vijay said Bhagyaraj had secured an everlasting place in people’s hearts through his unique storytelling and humorous acting.

His films reflected the deep feelings of rural life and family ties, the CM added.

“Each of his works will remain as unforgettable memories that speak of humanity and social values,” Vijay said.

DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin paid his last respects, describing Bhagyaraj as an “extraordinary director” who excelled across every craft-the uncrowned king of screenplays in Indian cinema, a realistic hero who captivated audiences, and a writer who distilled complex situations into sharp, spare dialogues.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said Bhagyaraj made an “extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema” through his memorable films, distinctive storytelling and remarkable screenwriting.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said in a post on X: “The passing away of veteran Tamil film director and writer K Bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema. His unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences.”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a post on X, recalled that Bhagyaraj was a great admirer of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.

He said Bhagyaraj had adapted scenes from the late leader’s unfinished film ‘Anna Nee En Deivam’, and crafted a new screenplay around it, releasing it as the successful film ‘Avasara Police 100’ in 1990.

TMC (Moopanar) founder G K Vasan, Superstar Rajinikanth, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, senior actress K R Vijaya, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Goundamani, Sathyaraj, and scores of film personalities paid their last respects.

MDMK chief Vaiko, V K Sasikala, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, actors Chiranjeevi and Daggubati Venkatesh, and actress-politician Gautami Tadimalla were among those who condoled his death.