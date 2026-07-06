3 fairness creams found to be toxic; public advised to avoid

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (MFDA) has reportedly issued a public warning against the use of three cosmetic products after laboratory tests found dangerously high levels of mercury and lead, prompting concerns over serious health risks.

The regulator declared Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold (Beauty Cream + Beauty Serum) and Golden Star Beauty Cream as substandard after tests revealed that the products contained heavy metals beyond the permissible limits.

The MFDA cautioned that prolonged use of these cosmetics could have severe health consequences, including damage to the kidneys, nervous system and skin. Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using, purchasing or distributing these products.

The investigation also found that the products failed to comply with mandatory labelling requirements. According to the regulator, the cosmetics did not carry essential details such as the manufacturer’s name and address, batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date, raising further concerns about their authenticity and safety.

In response, the MFDA has directed retailers, wholesalers, distributors and e-commerce platforms to immediately stop selling and stocking the identified products.

Businesses have also been instructed to submit reports to the FDA detailing the quantity of products recalled from the market and the remaining stock in their possession.

The administration has urged consumers to buy cosmetic products only from authorised sellers and to carefully verify that the packaging contains all mandatory product information before making a purchase.

The MFDA has reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid unverified cosmetic products and report any suspicious or unlabelled beauty products available in the market to the authorities.