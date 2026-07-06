Govt won’t hand over electricity distribution to Tata Power: Sudin

Ponda: Categorically ruling out handing over electricity distribution to Tata Power, Power Minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has said that the state is committed to strengthening its own power distribution network and will oppose any attempt by private players to enter the power sector.

Referring to the Joint Review Committee (JRC) discussions, Dhavalikar said that the reports on the matter were also negative. The minister’s statement comes amid momentum building up against privatisation of power distribution in the state.

Dhavalikar said there was a unanimous view that the government was not ready to allow Tata Power to take over electricity distribution in Goa.

“We have built massive power infrastructure over the years, including new semi-substations, major sub-stations, upgradation of old

sub-stations and underground cabling. When such infrastructure has already been created, allowing a private company to enter will only dilute the system. The government is not in favour of this and will always oppose it,” Dhavalikar said.

The minister appealed to all panchayats and municipalities not to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Tata Power if it approaches them directly. He added that the local bodies have no authority to grant such permissions. Any proposal relating to power distribution, he said, must follow the prescribed legal and government approval process.

Dhavalikar also criticised Fatorda MLA and Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai’s reported statement that Tata Power was seeking NOCs from panchayats for power distribution. He said the claim was “totally wrong” and urged public representatives to verify facts before making such statements.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar on Sunday demanded that the BJP government come clean over serious questions being raised about the proposed entry of Tata Power into Goa’s electricity distribution sector.

Panjikar questioned why Goa has suddenly become the destination for Tata Power’s expansion after the company reportedly withdrew its power distribution licence application in Karnataka following strong opposition.

“What makes Goa so special? Is this proposal being driven by public interest or are there other considerations that the government is reluctant to disclose?” Panjikar questioned.