Ayodhya row: Key meet today as treasurer distances himself

Ayodhya: Facing flak over donation theft allegations, the Ram temple trust will hold its first meeting on Monday since the row erupted to decide on the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and

member Anil Mishra and may be briefed on the interim findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Ahead of the meeting, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri distanced himself from the controversy, saying he had no role in the daily donation process.

He said that all audit reports were “safe” and any authorised person can look into them.

“The extent of the unfortunate theft, when and how it occurred, is part of the investigation. The probe should be impartial. The court will do its job. We have faith in the SIT and the police. No culprit should be spared. Everyone should have full faith in the investigation and the judiciary. We are all with the truth,” Giri said in a statement.

According to sources, statements from Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and special invitee Gopal Rao have been recorded by both, the SIT, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government, and the police, who are probing the donation theft allegations. However, no FIR has been filed against any of the Trust functionaries.

The opposition on Sunday stepped up attack on the BJP and RSS, with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launching the “Ram Raksha” agitation over the alleged donation embezzlement.

“It is unfortunate that those looting Hindus are in power. A robber cannot be asked to probe his robbery. It has to be done impartially,” Thackeray said at a rally in Mumbai.

He said he was worried about what would happen in Kashi and Mathura, referring to the slogan “Ayodhya toh jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura abhi baaki hain (Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come),” often used by Hindu outfits.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP and RSS were responsible for an alleged “Rs 20,000 crore loot” linked to donations made in the name of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP hit back, with party chief Nitin Nabin saying the parties which are now speaking about faith have a history of “insulting” Hindu faith and opposing the Ram temple movement.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has written to Ayodhya police, urging it to examine the claims made by several opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, and summon them to substantiate the allegations related to temple donations.

The RSS affiliate demanded that action be taken against them if it is found that they have made “wild allegations” intended to create and promote feelings of “hatred, ill will and enmity”.

The letter dated July 4 was sent to Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari, the investigating officer in the case, by VHP international president Alok Kumar.