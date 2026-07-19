Capital crackdown: Police forcibly hospitalise Wangchuk

PTI

New Delhi

Citing medical advice and Delhi High Court directions, the police whisked away activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning on the 21st day of his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar here, drawing sharp condemnation from Opposition parties which accused the government of curbing dissent.

Ignoring the police’s call to leave the protest site, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) escalated its agitation over the NEET paper leak issue with its founder Abhijeet Dipke announcing an indefinite hunger strike soon after the “crackdown”.

The outfit, which has been pressing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation and vowed to press ahead with its planned march to Parliament on July 20.

Hospital authorities issued a bulletin at 3.30 pm, saying Wangchuk (59) has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medications despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities.

He is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health, they said. The CJP later said on X that Wangchuk has “not broken” his hunger strike and he will continue it from hospital.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at around 7 am as a large contingent of police personnel, many in plainclothes, descended at the protest site barely 2-3 kilometres from Parliament House, with paramilitary personnel forming a cordon around the stage where a visibly frail Wangchuk was resting.

Using white sheets as a screen, the police personnel approached Wangchuk as chaos erupted in the background, with some protestors jostling with security personnel to approach the activist, who was lifted and carried to an ambulance.

“It happened so fast that nobody could understand what was going on,” said 22-year-old Talha, who had arrived from Patna the previous night after following the protest for days.

“People started running towards the stage. Everyone was trying to stop the police and make videos, but all we could see were the white sheets. Before we could get there, they had already taken him away,” Talha told PTI.

According to eyewitnesses, the number of protestors was relatively less in the morning when the police arrived and Dipke was not present as he had gone to freshen up.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court’s directions after his health worsened and was receiving the required medical intervention.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that Wangchuk was shifted for “essential medical care” following expert medical advice and in compliance with the High Court’s orders. Some protestors tried to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but police personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation successfully, it said.

The police also appealed to the protestors to peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.

At the Jantar Mantar site, security was stepped up and gradually protestors started to regroup. Dipke broke down on the stage and his associates consoled him.

While he was addressing a gathering hours later, a woman hurled an ink-like liquid on Dipke and was detained. She was identified by police as men’s rights activist Barkha Trehan.

“I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police,” Dipke said in a post on X.

AISA members Neha, Aameen and Manish, however, continued their hunger strike at the protest site on day 21. According to AISA, protestors formed a human chain around them and stopped the police from forcefully removing the three hunger strikers.

Wangchuk and the three activists from AISA have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.