CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released

PTI

New Delhi

A special executive magistrate court on Wednesday ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after they gave written undertakings that they won’t breach peace or call for protests at Jantar Mantar as long as the site remains denotified.

The two were directed to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the inquiry.

They furnished the bonds and ACP Ritu Raj, acting as the special executive magistrate (SEM), ordered their release from Tihar Jail.

The order came after the police sought a three-day extension of their judicial custody, arguing that apprehensions of a breach of peace and disturbance of law and order persisted in view of their previous conduct and statements made in the media.

The police also argued that Das and Ranka had given contradictory statements before the court and in the media regarding their willingness to refrain from similar activities. Their written reply submitted during Wednesday’s proceedings was also cited as being contrary to their earlier submissions, according to the order.

The CJP welcomed the release of Das and Ranka, with its legal head Ratna Singh saying the decision should have come earlier.

“… But it is not too late,” she told reporters.

Singh said the team was emotional and eager to meet Das and Ranka.

“The team is also very emotional right now. They also want to meet them because everyone has not met them for a long time,” she said.