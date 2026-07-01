Cops question Champat Rai in Ayodhya donation scam

Role of 400 private security personnel under scanner

Ayodhya/Lucknow : Widening its probe, the Ayodhya Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai in connection with alleged embezzlement of donations and the role of private security personnel hired by the trust also came under the scanner.

As the political firestorm triggered by the case intensified, authorities prevented a Congress delegation led by its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from visiting the temple in Ayodhya, with the Opposition party claiming that they were put under “house arrest”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of hypocrisy, saying those who had once questioned the existence of Lord Ram were now eager to visit Ayodhya.

The developments came as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust prepared for a crucial meeting next week to decide on the resignations of two of its senior functionaries – Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

Opposition parties and the Faizabad Bar Association have demanded legal action against the two functionaries, who have not been named in the FIR.

A police official confirmed to PTI that Champat Rai’s statement had been recorded as part of the investigation into the alleged donation embezzlement.

“Yes, his statements have been recorded,” the official said, declining to disclose when, where or for how long the questioning lasted.

Sources said Ayodhya Circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari, who is heading the investigation, visited Champat Rai’s Bharat Kuti residence at Karsevakpuram and sought details and documents relating to the alleged theft.

Asked about reports that Champat Rai had admitted that delaying the registration of an FIR was a mistake, another police official told PTI, “Sorry, (we) can’t say anything on that. What transpired is confidential and can’t be shared.”

The police on Tuesday also questioned accused Avinash Shukla inside the district jail after obtaining court permission, sources said.

They said that the Trust had recovered Rs 20 lakh from Shukla on June 5.

The investigation has also expanded to examine the role of around 400 private security personnel deployed at the temple complex.

Sources said the police were scrutinising duty rosters, CCTV footage, entry-exit records and statements of security personnel posted at entry and exit points, darshan routes and the routes used for carrying offerings to ascertain whether prescribed security protocols were followed.

The controversy first erupted on June 7 after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of temple donations, a charge then dismissed by Champat Rai.

A special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13, reportedly found widespread violations of standard operating procedures governing donation management.

Based on its preliminary findings, an FIR was lodged on June 25 and eight persons associated with the donation-counting process were arrested.

The police have said nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash and some foreign currency have been recovered from six of the accused.

One of the arrested accused, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, is a former driver of Champat Rai and, according to the SIT, he was in possession of keys to several donation boxes in violation of the prescribed standard operating procedures.

Repeated calls made by PTI to Champat Rai for his comments on the investigation went unanswered.

Police sources said around two dozen Congress workers, including youth wing leader Sharad Shukla and former Rajya Sabha MP Aliya Zubairi, were detained during a protest outside Acharya Narendra Dev University, where Ajay Rai was staying under police watch. Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh was also prevented from leaving his Prayagraj residence, according to his aide.

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and the BJP-RSS machinery of protecting those involved in the embezzlement and demanded that the SIT report be made public.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was “utterly condemnable” that Congress leaders en route to pay obeisance at Lord Shri Ram Temple were put “under house arrest in a dictatorial manner”.