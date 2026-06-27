Eggs off plate:  West Bengal’s school meal shift rekindles debate over food, identity

Kolkata: The battle over West Bengal’s political future may have ended, but one of the Assembly poll campaign’s most emotive themes has resurfaced in school kitchens.

The BJP government’s decision to engage ISKCON to provide cooked mid-day meals in schools under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area has reopened a wider debate over nutrition, culture and identity, as the organisation’s vegetarian-only menu is set to replace eggs currently served once a week under the programme.

The move revived memories of the poll-season clash when fish became a political symbol, and the TMC accused the BJP of seeking to impose a vegetarian cultural template on Bengal.

Presenting the state’s first budget after the BJP’s victory in the Assembly polls, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that the material cost for primary school mid-day meals would be increased from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10 per student and that ISKCON would be entrusted with supplying cooked meals under a pilot project in the KMC area.

The enhanced allocation was welcomed across the political spectrum. But the spotlight shifted to a likely consequence of the decision. Since ISKCON serves only vegetarian meals, eggs – considered the most popular item in Bengal’s school meal programme – would no longer feature in the menu at schools covered under the pilot project.

Students would be served protein-rich vegetarian alternatives such as paneer, rajma, soya products, pulses and milk-based items.

The move has immediately acquired political overtones in a state where food habits frequently intersect with electoral narratives.

BJP leaders countered those charges by publicly eating fish and dismissing the allegations that they intended to alter local dietary practices.

The latest decision has allowed the Opposition to revive that argument.

Leader of the Opposition and rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee alleged that the move reflected an attempt to influence long-established dietary habits.

“For generations, Bengali children have grown up consuming animal protein as part of their regular diet. Nutrition schemes should reflect local food culture and not move away from it,” he said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien linked the decision to a broader ideological agenda, accusing the BJP government of “imposing vegetarianism” through a welfare programme.

The BJP government rejects such criticism. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the decision in the Assembly, saying the objective was to ensure quality and hygienic food for children.