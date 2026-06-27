Three dead in Muharram procession tragedy in MP

Ratlam (MP): Three persons were killed and 10 others injured after a tazia came in contact with a high-tension power line during a Muharram procession in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Friday. The incident occurred late Thursday night in Hatnara village. Taking serious cognisance of the occurrence, the power distribution company suspended one of its employees and dismissed two labourers for negligence in duty.

Officials said that a tazia was being taken out as part of the Muharram procession in Hatnara when it accidentally touched a high-tension power line around 11.15 pm on Thursday, causing electric current to spread and several people carrying it were burnt.

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar said, “Three people died in the incident and it is being investigated.”

The deceased were identified as Rashid Khan (32), Arbaaz (25), and Saddu (40), and their bodies were handed over to their families after the post-mortem on Friday, the officials said.

Ten persons, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to Ratlam Medical College, the district hospital, and private hospitals, they said.

Eyewitnesses said that as the procession was passing through Mewati Mohalla, the Tazia collided with a power line. The people carrying it were electrocuted and fell to the ground. Other people nearby were also affected after coming in contact with them.

Ratlam Medical College official Dr Ravindra Solanki stated that three of the injured brought to the hospital affiliated with the institution died.

Following the incident, district magistrate Misha Singh and other senior officials visited the medical college to inquire about the health condition of the injured.

The officials said that three of the injured persons are currently admitted to the medical college and all of them are out of danger.