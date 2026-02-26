Red-carpet welcome for PM in Israel signals momentum in ties

Netanyahu, wife receive Modi at Ben Gurion airport

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel to a red-carpet welcome on Wednesday, with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu along with wife Sara receiving the Indian leader at the Ben Gurion airport, signalling a new momentum in bilateral ties.

It is PM Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.

“It’s a great honour to welcome you to Israel, Prime Minister Modi,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Netanyahu greeted the Indian Prime Minister with a warm hug and a handshake following which Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport, located 20 kilometres southeast of Tel Aviv.

“I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship,” Modi said on social media.

PM Netanyahu said he and Modi share a “close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries”.

“My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel,” the Israeli prime minister said on ‘X’. Following the arrival ceremony, the two prime ministers held a brief one-on-one meeting.

“Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years,” Modi said on ‘X’.

“We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region,” he said.

At the hotel, PM Modi was accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by the members of the Indian community and the representatives of the Jewish Indian diaspora.