Grief overshadows Durga Puja after Kolkata stampede, CM orders audit

Kolkata: The second day of Durga Puja was overshadowed by the stampede in Kolkata the night before, which killed 19 people, including a seven-year-old. As bereaved families collected bodies from morgues, the government announced sweeping safety measures, with a high-level committee inspecting compliance.

While police arrested seven people, including organisers of Chorbagan Durga Puja, for the pandal stampede, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his puja engagements to meet 14 injured people undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The tragedy triggered intense bickering between the ruling BJP and the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress over accountability for one of the deadliest incidents to mar the city’s festivities.

The seven arrested, including the Chorbagan puja committee general secretary and vice-president, were produced in court. Police have registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Amid concerns over crowd management, police deployment and allegations of negligence against Chorbagan puja organisers, officials said investigators were examining the arrangements.

The state government decided to deploy nine IPS officers experienced in Durga Puja crowd management to handle the festive rush in Kolkata.

CM Adhikari attended a high-level meeting at the CID headquarters and later hinted at scrapping the practice of Durga Puja pandals having VIP gates, and ordered a review of safety arrangements at major pujas.

He also said temporary home guards deployed at the Chorbagan pandal would be investigated for alleged negligence in duty during the stampede that left 25 people injured.

“This was their third year on such duty following their earlier engagements in 2024 and 2025,” he said. “We (government) are carrying on our shoulders a massive pile of rubbish. A clean-up will take time.”

Adhikari said the special team constituted following the stampede will inspect safety arrangements at all puja pandals in the city and take decisions on the spot. “If necessary, the number of visitors will be regulated. There will be no separate queues for VIPs,” he said.