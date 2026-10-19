PWD targets Apr 2027 to finish Peddem underpass

Panaji: The vehicular underpass (VUP) project at Peddem junction on National Highway 66 (NH-66) is targeted for completion by April 2027, four months ahead of its stipulated August deadline, a senior Public Works Department (PWD) officer said.

Approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the project has been tendered at an estimated cost of Rs 33.31 crore. It involves the construction of a four-lane vehicular underpass near kilometre 502.327 of NH-66, extending approximately 200 metres towards Panaji. The work is scheduled to be completed within 540 days of the issuance of the work order.

“The challenge at Peddem was the utility work, particularly the cables. These were buried underground and their presence was discovered when foundation work was taken up,” the officer said.

Construction is progressing, with foundation and structural work currently underway.

“We have set a target to complete the project by April 2027. Although we have time until August, we are trying to finish it before the deadline,” the officer said.

The project is expected to address long-standing safety concerns raised by residents of Peddem, Camarcazan and Acoi, who have been demanding a permanent solution to traffic-related risks at the junction for more than a decade.

The junction is a key link for commuters travelling along NH-66 towards Panaji, with several roads converging in the area. The resulting traffic movement has raised concerns over road safety and access for residents living on either side of the highway.

Once completed, the four-lane underpass is expected to reduce traffic conflicts at the junction, improve connectivity between neighbouring localities and provide safer movement for motorists and residents.