Sirsaim locals demand weekly doctor visits, road repairs

Mapusa: Garbage management, road repairs, truck owners’ concerns, a proposed Bal Bhavan centre and the shortage of medical services at the sub-health centre were among the issues raised at the ordinary gram sabha of Sirsaim panchayat on Sunday.

On garbage management, sarpanch Teja Kandolkar said wet waste was being handed over to garbage collectors in a mixed form and urged villagers to segregate wet waste and wrap it separately before handing it over. Residents were also advised to reduce their use of plastic bags and other plastic materials.

Villagers raised concerns over the poor condition of internal roads and demanded that the panchayat undertake repair and widening works.

Expressing displeasure over the panchayat’s alleged failure to consult villagers before factory-related work was undertaken in the village, residents demanded that future proposals for setting up factories be placed before the gram sabha for discussion and approval. The panchayat agreed to the demand. Truck owners from Sirsaim once again objected to mining companies engaging trucks from outside the village and sought a joint meeting with the company concerned.

Villagers also sought a Bal Bhavan centre in Sirsaim. The panchayat decided to write to Bal Bhavan requesting the establishment of a centre in the village.

The gram sabha also raised concerns over the absence of a doctor at the Sirsaim sub-health centre and demanded that the panchayat write to the Health Department seeking a doctor’s visit at least once a week.