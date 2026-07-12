Hyderabad student missing in Finland found dead

PTI

Hyderabad

The body of an 18-year-old student from Hyderabad who went missing in Finland in May this year, was recovered from the sea in Helsinki, as per information given to the family members here by the Indian Embassy in Finland.

The Indian Embassy in Finland, in an email to the family on Friday, informed that the authorities in Finland intimated them that the body of Manideep Reddy was found in the sea in Helsinki, the family’s lawyer KLB Kumar said on Saturday.

Manideep Reddy was pursuing a Bachelor’s Programme in Software and Systems Engineering at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT University), Lahti Campus, Finland. He was residing at Ritaniemenkatu, Lahti.

Kumar said Manideep Reddy was last seen at a mall in Helsinki on May 5.

He said the family and he, as its counsel, feel that it is a suspicious death.

He alleged that the Finnish government was intentionally suppressing “many facts/things” in covering up the whole issue as a natural death.

He claimed that the case was not properly investigated.

“We have many doubts. After two months, the body has been recovered. We strongly feel that it is a suspicious death and not a natural death,” Kumar said.